PM Modi to address nation through 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

"This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

"Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," he added.

In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, PM Modi urged countrymen to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.