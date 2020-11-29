YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address nation through 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

    PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

    "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted.

    "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," he added.

    In the 70th edition of the programme, aired on October 25, PM Modi urged countrymen to buy local products during the festival season, and talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

    "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X