PM Modi addresses nation through 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights

New Delhi, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Highlights of Mann ki Baat

I would like to urge former students to keep consolidating their bonding with the institution in which they have studied! Whether it is at the level of school, college, or university

After leaving school or college, two things never end - one, the influence of your education, and second, your bonding with your school or college

Alumni associations are robust in many schools, especially in boarding schools, where they organize activities like sports tournaments and community service

All of these endeavours improve the learning experience of the current students.

IIT Delhi has initiated an

endowment fund, which is a brilliant idea. There is a culture of such endowments in renowned universities across the world, which helps the students.

IITians have provided their institutions many facilities like Conference Centres, Management Centres & Incubation Centres set up by their efforts

When it comes to returning something, nothing can be deemed big or small. Even the smallest help matters. Every effort is important. Often, alumni play a very important role in technology upgradation of their institutions

What can bring greater happiness than to lend a hand in development of the place where your personality was moulded? I have read certain such efforts, where the former students have given back to their old institutions in great measure

I am always interested in knowing who the alumni of the institution are, what the arrangements by the institution for regular engagement with its alumni are, how vibrant their alumni network is

It was Guru Nanak Dev ji who started the tradition of Langar and we saw how the Sikh community all over the world continued the tradition of feeding people during this period of Corona, served humanity, this tradition always keeps inspiring us

The restoration efforts of Lakhpat Gurudwara were honored with Award of Distinction by UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award in 2004

India's culture and Shaastras, knowledge has always been centre of attraction for the entire world. Many people came to India to discover & study them & stayed back for ever, whereas some of them returned to their respective countries as carriers of this culture

I got an opportunity to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, also known as Vishwanath. Jonas teaches Vedanta & Geeta to people in Brazil. He runs an institution named Vishwavidya, situated in the hills of Petropolis, an hour's distance from Rio De Janeiro

Newly elected MP in New Zealand Dr. Gaurav Sharma took the Oath of office in one of the ancient languages of the world - Sanskrit. The dissemination of Indian culture on part of an Indian fills us with pride

My dear countrymen, tomorrow on the 30th of November, we shall celebrate the 551st Prakash Parv, birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The world over, the influence of Guru Nanak Dev ji is distinctly visible

Friends, do you know that there is a Gurudwara, Lakhpat Gurudwara Sahib, in Kutch. During the 2001 earthquake this Gurudwara too faced damage. It was the blessings of Guru Sahib that I was able to ensure its restoration

You might be thinking that when I am referring to Cherry Blossoms I am talking about Japan's distinct identity but it's not like that. These are pictures of #Shillong of our Meghalaya. These cherry blossoms have further enhanced the beauty of Meghalaya

November 12 marked the commencement of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Salim Ali. Dr Salim has done illustrious work in the field of bird watching - the avian world. This has also attracted bird watchers of the world towards India

I have always been an ardent admirer of people who are fond of bird watching. With utmost patience, for hours together from morn to dusk, they can do bird watching, enjoying the scenic beauty of nature; they also keep passing on the knowledge gained to us

In India too, many bird watching societies are active. You too should connect yourselves with this subject. Amid the hectic routine of my life, recently in Kevadia, I also got a memorable opportunity to spend time with birds

PM Modi emphasizes on taking cultural heritage to the maximum number of people through the medium of technology which he calls is important for the conservation of heritage.

We are stepping into winters. The internet is replete with pictures of Cherry Blossom flowers, but they are not from Japan, but from India's Shillong

Several museums and libraries in the country are working to make their collection fully digital.

Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country

'Annapurna' idol which was stolen from Varanasi in UP years ago, is being returned to India by the Canadian government