800M use internet, 750M use smartphones, cryptocurrency: Key points from PM Modi's speech at Sydney Dialogue

PM Modi to attend the 56th DGP Conference at Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Nov 20-21

Banks need to adopt partnership model; can give great push to economy, says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said.

Then, he will go to Jhansi for the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv. Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.

Newest First Oldest First Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation. "Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said. "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet. "Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation.