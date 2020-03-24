PM Modi to address nation at 8 today on vital aspects of COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. The address would be relating to the menace of COVID-19, the PM has said.

In a tweet, the PM said, " will address the nation at 8 pm today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19."

This is the second address by the PM in the past one week. During the previous address, the PM spoke about social distancing. He also had urged the public to observe a Janta curfew on Sunday. The PM also urged the people to come out on their balconies at 5 pm on Sunday and clap in appreciation of the medical staff.