PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020, December 8 at 10:45 am. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from 8th to 10th December 2020.

About IMC 2020:

The theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable". It aims to align to the Prime Minister's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', and 'Sustainable development, entrepreneurship & innovation'. It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various Ministries, the telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Cloud and Edge computing, Blockchain, Cyber-security, Smart Cities and Automation.