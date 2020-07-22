PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the keynote addresses at the India Ideas Summit today.

The India Ideas Summit will be hosted by the India Business Council. The summit concedes business and government leaders for discussions on the future of the US-India partnership and trends shaping globalisation, trade and investment. It would also deal with the future of work in the COVID-19 era and beyond.

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar would also deliver the address at the summit.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, will also address the summit. A statement said, the summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.