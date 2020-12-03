For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi

PM Modi to address IIT2020 global summit

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the IIT2020 global summit on Friday. The theme of this year's summit, organised by the PanIIT USA, is 'The Future is Now'.

The meet will focus on issues like global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, the Prime Minister's Office said.

IIT Kharagpur presents the Online edition of Leadership Summit 2020!

The PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, it has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia and government. The PanIIT USA is run by an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni, the PMO said.