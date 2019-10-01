PM Modi to address group of newly-recruited IAS officers today

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a group of newly-recruited IAS officers serving in various central government departments as assistant secretaries, sources said.

    The tenure of the IAS officers of 2017 batch as assistant secretaries was extended from September 27 to October 1 by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 30.

    The Prime Minister will address the officers who served in various central government departments as assistant secretaries, the sources said. Modi had earlier interacted with the young officers during the inaugural session on July 2.

    The posting of these IAS officers is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

    IAS officers are allotted cadres - which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

