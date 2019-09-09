PM Modi to address COP14 environment meet, good announcement expected

New Delhi, Sep 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a high-level segment meeting of the ongoing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday.

He is expected to make a "good announcement" on what the country intends to do on the issue of land degradation.

The COP14 summit, which runs through September 13, hosts ministers, scientists, government representatives, non-governmental organisations, and various community groups from 196 countries, in the hope of agreeing new actions to boost land fertility.

Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has been elected earlier this week as President of the Conference of the Parties and he will be presiding over the body for the next two years, Thiaw said.

While Thiaw did not give details on what commitments India could make at the summit, he said at the working level in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, "there is a big ambition that India has that they would address after the COP as part of their legacy to this entire process."

"The Prime Minister is expected to make his statement on Monday...I cannot tell you more. Please stay tuned. The Prime Minister will make his announcement. We are expecting a good announcement there," Thiaw said in response to a question by PTI.

In addition to that, he said, "India may be facilitating the like-minded countries because the President of the COP has this as part of his work marked for the next two years. Therefore, India is actively engaged in building bridges between land and climate and biodiversity."

Thiaw further said that as the Minister in-charge of climate bio-diversity, and land degradation, Javadekar is in a good position to "help build synergies and cooperations between the conventions."