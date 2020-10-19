Efforts being made to make India a global hub of higher education: PM Modi

PM Modi speaks to CMs of Karnataka, Maharashtra over flood situation; assures all possible help

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that efforts were being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education and our youth competitive.

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conferencing, he said it is being done for the sake of crores of youth in this country and to make this decade India's.

"This decade can be India's only when we make our foundations strong. This decade has brought immense opportunity for the youth," he added. Modi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of "Nada Habba" (state festival) Dasara.

Expressing sympathy towards those affected by floods in several parts of the state, the Prime Minister said the central and the Karnataka governments together were doing every bit to provide relief to all those affected.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, he said, skilling, reskilling and upskilling were the need of the day and the policy focuses on it.

The prime minister hailed the education institute saying, "The University of Mysore is the center of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations and capacities of future India. This university has realised the vision and resolutions of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadeyar and M. Visvesvaraya Ji."

The Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents witnessed the ceremony online.

The university said that it will confer honorary doctorate on Infosys Foundation chairperson and author Sudha Murty during the convocation.

The Crawford Hall premises have been sanitised and seating arrangements have been made for only 100 dignitaries which include 30 gold medal winners.

The sanitisation measures have been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic which has incorporated a restriction on large public gatherings in order to contain the pandemic.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.