PM to release next instalment under PM-KISAN on December 25

PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thrsday address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan through video conferencing. According to reports, it is said that the West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony.

Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country and was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921.

Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year.

A proposal by China for both sides to move back 8 spurs rejected by India

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance" by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted.

Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere.