    PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan on December 24 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion.

    About Visva-Bharati:

    Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
