    PM Modi to address celebration of Asaadh Poornima shortly

    New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the celebration of Asaadh Poornima on Dharma Chakra Day.

    In keeping with the historical legacy of India being the land of Buddha's enlightenment, his turning the wheels of Dharma, and Mahaparinirvana, President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deliver a video address on the occasion to emphasise the teachings of peace and justice of Lord Buddha and the eight-fold Path shown by him to overcome sufferings of sentient beings," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

    The International Buddhist Confederation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture is celebrating Asaadh Poornima as Dharma Chakra Day.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
