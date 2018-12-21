PM Modi to address annual conference of DGPs, IGPs in Gujarat

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kewadia, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected " Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" parade at Statue of Unity in Kewadia on Friday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Home Hansraj Ahir were also present.

Later, PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to take part in an annual conference of state police chiefs and to address BJP women's wing workers. The all-India conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police is scheduled to be held near the Statue of Unity located in Narmada district from December 20.

The venue for the conference is a Tent city set up nearer to the Statue of Unity. This police conference is an annual event in which top police officers from all over the country share and discuss security related issues. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the conference yesterday.