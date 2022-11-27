YouTube
    PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am.

    "Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said in a tweet.

    In the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said "Chhath Puja has become a part of the worship of everyone throughout the country. Sun worship is a festival in India along with being a source of solar energy."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Chatt Puja also tell us the importance of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. People are now celebrating Chhat across India, with celebrations becoming popular in states like Gujarat," PM Modi said.

    "Chhath Puja is incomplete without the efforts of Jan Bhagidari in terms of production of local products and cleanliness," he said.

    In solar energy, India has become one of the leading countries in the world. The way solar energy is transforming the lives of the poor and middle classes is a matter of study," said PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.

    "In Modhera village in Gujarat, almost all houses use solar energy to fulfil their electricity needs. People there are not only making use of electricity through solar energy but also earning out of it," said PM Modi.

    "Seeing this, people from other villages are writing to me to transform their villages into solar villages," the prime minister said.

    The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app.It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels.Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10:08 [IST]
    X