PM Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign, the BJP said Tuesday.

Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday.

The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.

Also Read | Why BJP decided to drop 10 incumbent MPs for Chhattisgarh LS polls

Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all).

People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.