PM Modi to address 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat today

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2021, today. This year's first 'Mann Ki Baat' address comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union budget for the year 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.

    It also comes days after the Republic Day violence when farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police.

    This will be his first broadcast for this year.

    Govt continuously trying to resolve farmer issue: PM Modi at all party meet

    In this monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people.

    The Prime Minister will also address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, today.

    Modi will address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata' around 3:15 PM on January 31, 2021. The event is being organised by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati, the Prime Minister's Office said."

    The Mann Ki Baat programme will air live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Akashvani will broadcast it in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

