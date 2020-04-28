  • search
    PM Modi thanks Justin Trudeau for taking good care of Indians in Canada during Covid crisis

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world as countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

    He also said partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic. In a tweet, Modi said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    "Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times," he said. "Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic, including through medical research and supply chain management," the prime minister said.

    A statement later said Prime Minister Modi conveyed the assurance that India's productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of New Delhi's abilities.

    The two leaders agreed that the partnership between India and Canada could contribute meaningfully to the global effort to fight the pandemic, especially through collaboration in research and technology aimed at finding a vaccine or therapeutic solutions to COVID-19.

    The two leaders discussed the prevailing global situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. They agreed on the importance of global solidarity and coordination, maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities, the statement said.

    Modi thanked the Canadian prime minister for the assistance and support extended to the Indian citizens, especially students, in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau appreciated the support provided by the Indian government for Canadian citizens in India.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic narendra modi justin trudeau

