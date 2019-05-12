  • search
    PM Modi tells young voters,‘Your participation makes polls even more special’

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again urged young voters to vote in record numbers as the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election began across the country.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,"Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today's sixth phase to go out and vote."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he wrote.

    Fifty-nine parliamentary seats are going to the polls in seven states in the sixth of the seven-phased election with a number of high-profile fights in regions where the BJP performed well five years ago.

    Among the 59 seats, all eyes will be on the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

    Among those in the ring in phase 6 of elections -- predominantly in northern states, barring West Bengal -- are Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Dilip Ghosh, Meenakshi Lekhi (all BJP), Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kirti Azad (all Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) and Manas Bhunia (Trinamool).

    Sunday, May 12, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
