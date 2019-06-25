PM Modi tears into Congress, says ‘People outside the family don’t get recognition’

New Delhi, June 25: Replying in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks on President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at late prime minister Indira Gandhi for imposing emergency in 1975, saying that the soul of India was crushed on the night of June 25, 1975, as the party wanted to remain in power.

"A few people were constantly asking during the debate- Who did it? Who did it? I want to ask them- today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days," PM Modi said triggering thumping desks from treasury benches.

Taking a potshot at the Congress, Prime Minister said the party has never recognised efforts of anyone but the members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

He went on to attack the Gandhis accusing them of ignoring the contributions of leaders like PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

"People outside the family don't get recognition. Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal ji? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi said.

"You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he stated.

The prime minister also stressed on the need to "move together" to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

The Prime Minister said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 because people wanted to "escape from the UPA regime".