  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi tears into Congress, says ‘People outside the family don’t get recognition’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Replying in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks on President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at late prime minister Indira Gandhi for imposing emergency in 1975, saying that the soul of India was crushed on the night of June 25, 1975, as the party wanted to remain in power.

    PM Modi tears into Congress, says ‘People outside the family don’t get recognition’

    "A few people were constantly asking during the debate- Who did it? Who did it? I want to ask them- today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can't forget those dark days," PM Modi said triggering thumping desks from treasury benches.

    [PM Modi's top 10 quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha]

    Taking a potshot at the Congress, Prime Minister said the party has never recognised efforts of anyone but the members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

    He went on to attack the Gandhis accusing them of ignoring the contributions of leaders like PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

    "People outside the family don't get recognition. Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal ji? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi said.

    "You have risen so high that you have been uprooted from the ground. Our aim is to remain closer to the people at the grassroots and strengthen them," he stated.

    The prime minister also stressed on the need to "move together" to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

    The Prime Minister said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 because people wanted to "escape from the UPA regime".

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi congress lok sabha

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 21:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue