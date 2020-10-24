PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of running away from the truth, which he said has resulted in the loss of dignity and livelihoods of millions.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our PM teaches India how to run from the truth. Millions of people have lost their dignity and livelihoods as a result."

Gandhi posted this tweet with a newspaper report which cited the indication of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee that it may take years to regain India's 'lost GDP output'.

On Friday, during the rally, the Congress leader slammed the NDA government and said that it did not do anything for Bihar.

"Did you guys put your money into banks? Into the pockets of the rich. They told you to fight against the black money. But did you see Adani standing in the queue? No, these people were in their AC rooms. Narendra Modi is making way for India's rich. He is making by siding farmers and small traders," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally.

"The Chinese army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 kilometers of our land. When China came inside our land, why did our PM, insulting the heroes, said that no one came inside India. Today I say I bow my head," the Congress leader said in Nawada, Bihar.