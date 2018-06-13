English

PM Modi takes up Virat Kohli's fitness challenge; nominates HD Kumaraswamy, Indian police force

    After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday finally posted a fitness challenge. He was challenged by India cricket captain Virat Kohli after the latter shared a video of him strengthening his core muscles.

    [Kumaraswamy responds to PM's fitness challenge, says 'more concerned about Karnataka development']

    Taking to Twitter, Modi posted a two-minute-long video with a message, "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises (sic)."

    Modi then challenged Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra, Karnataka's new Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and entire fraternity of Indian police officers, especially those over 40 years of age.

    Modi, who is known to practice yoga regularly, was seen performing a number of asanas which appeared to vary in degrees of difficulty. Additionally, he also was seen practising breathing exercises which are known to improve the body's immunity - among several other benefits.

    The #HumFitToIndia challenge began with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle.

    narendra modi kumarswamy fitness challenge kumaraswamy

