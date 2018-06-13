PM Modi takes up Virat Kohli's fitness challenge; nominates HD Kumaraswamy, Indian police force

After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday finally posted a fitness challenge. He was challenged by India cricket captain Virat Kohli after the latter shared a video of him strengthening his core muscles.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Modi posted a two-minute-long video with a message, "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises (sic)."

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Modi then challenged Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra, Karnataka's new Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and entire fraternity of Indian police officers, especially those over 40 years of age.

Modi, who is known to practice yoga regularly, was seen performing a number of asanas which appeared to vary in degrees of difficulty. Additionally, he also was seen practising breathing exercises which are known to improve the body's immunity - among several other benefits.

The #HumFitToIndia challenge began with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle.

