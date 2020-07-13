  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth.

      PM Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai hold virtual meet, find out what they discussed | Oneindia News

      Narendra Modi

      The prime minister also shared pictures of the virtual interaction. "This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

      Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC. Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would be addressing the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" later in the day.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi sundar pichai

      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue