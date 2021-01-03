PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

The Sun has just risen: PM Modi’s mesmerising poem for 2021

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery. Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.