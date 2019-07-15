  • search
    PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the flood situation in the state, where the deluge has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected, officials said.

    During the telephonic conversation, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation and informed him that 31 of the state's 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods.

    PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation
    Women collect drinking water from a hand-pump in a flooded village of Morigaon district of Assam.PTI Photo

    Modi assured Sonowal of all assistance from the central government in dealing with the situation, an official said. On Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam. Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood affected people.

    Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Nepal, leave 65 dead

    The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected. Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit.

    In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said. About 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected too.

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
