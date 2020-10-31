PM Modi slams Opposition, says Pulwama admission exposed real faces of those who politicised attack

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Opposition for politicising the Pulwama attack. The mention, at an event in Gujarat, came just days after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

The prime minister said the admission by the neighbouring country has "exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the attack".

Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said that the country can never forget "how some people were looking for political gains when India lost its sons".

"The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," the prime minister said at an event on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation," he further said.