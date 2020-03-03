PM Modi slams Manmohan Singh over 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 03: Days after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan has been misused to create a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed by claiming that now a few have problem even with saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Board, PM Modi said that earlier people were objecting to "Vande Mataram". But now, they are objecting to "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as well.

Nationalism, 'Bharat mata ki jai' being misused to construct militant idea of India: Manmohan Singh

Earlier, Manmohan Singh had said that nationalism and the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.

Singh's remark came during the launch of a book on Jawaharlal Nehru's works and speeches.

"It is a book of particular relevance at a time when nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens," Singh had said.