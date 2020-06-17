  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM should tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    In a video message, she assured the country of her party's full support to the Indian Army and government and said, "I am confident that in these challenging times, the entire nation will unite to face the enemy."

    "I urge the prime minister to come before the country and reassure it on the basis of truth and facts in this hour of crisis," she added.

    Gandhi asked whether some Indian Army personnel were still missing and how many were still seriously injured. She said the government should explain its thinking and strategy to deal with the situation on the border in Ladakh.

    "Today, when there is so much anger in the country over Chinese intrusion into Indian border, the prime minister should come out and tell the truth on how the Chinese occupied the Indian territory, why brave soldiers were martyred and what is the current situation along the LAC," she said.

    AAP's MLA Atishi tests positive for coronavirus

    Gandhi assured the country of Congress party's complete solidarity with the Army and government and said, "In this time of crisis, Congress stands with the Indian Army, the soldiers, their families and the government."

    She asked the prime minister to detail as to what portions of the Indian territory were under Chinese occupation.

    "Which portions of the Indian territory have the Chinese occupied? What is their location? What is the government's thinking and strategy to deal with this situation?" she asked.

    The Congress president saluted the slain soldiers and said, "The sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers on the LAC has shaken the very soul of India. I salute them and pay my tributes from the depths of my heart. I also pray that god grants their families the strength to brave this loss."

    Gandhi noted that since the last month and a half, the Chinese army had been intruding into the border region in Ladakh. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

    More SONIA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi india china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue