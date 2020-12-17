PM Modi, Sheikha Hasina hold virtual summit today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a virtual summit on Thursday during which the two countries signed nine agreements in different fields.

PM Modi said that in these tough times, the relations between India and Bangladesh has been excellent. We have cooperated in many fields including medicines and also on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said, "Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day."

"It is a matter of pride for me that I am getting to release a digital exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. They will continue to inspire our youths," the PM also said.

"I pay deep homage to the 3 million who laid down their lives. I pay tribute to the soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives for the cause of our liberation," Hasina said.

"India is our true friend, Hasina said while adding that when we met last in 2019, I recall the wonderful hospitality you accorded. We are going through tough times. The economy has slowed down and people to people contacts have come to a standstill. I commend the manner in which authorities of both sides have taken initiatives.

I commend the Indian government for the manner in which the COVID-19 has been countered," she added.