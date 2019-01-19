PM Modi, Shah did to India in 5 yrs what Pakistan couldn’t in 70 yrs: Kejriwal in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 19: On Saturday, January 19, the anti-Narendra Modi front made its first emphatic statement at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata, West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee organised a massive rally featuring a number of heavyweight party leaders who have vowed to defeat PM Modi and his BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Among those invited were Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, one of Modi and BJP's old foes. Speaking at the 'United India' rally, Kejriwal said Modi and BJP president Amit Shah did in just five years what Pakistan could not do in 70 years - dividing India.

"Lots of powers have tried to weaken India. It was Pakistan's dream to divide India for so many years. What Pakistan couldn't manage to do, Modi and Amit Shah did in 5 years," the AAP leader said.

He warned that if the BJP came back to power, it would divide the country and the people had assembled in Kolkata with the common goal of getting rid of Modi and his lieutenant Shah.

"Amit Shah said if in 2019 BJP comes power, then it will stay till 2050. If they come back, they will change the constitution," he added.