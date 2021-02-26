PM Modi set to address convocation ceremony at Dr MGR Medical University in Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu CM slashes metro rail fare by Rs 20; To come into effect from February 22

New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing, his office said. A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony. It is reportedly said that the governor of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on February 26, 2021 at 11 am via video-conferencing," the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said.

The university is named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, AYUSH, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and allied health sciences.

These institutions, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions, are spread across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.