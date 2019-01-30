PM Modi inaugurates a slew of projects in Surat, seeks clear majority in 2019

  • search
    Surat, Jan 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to give a clear mandate so that a majority government can take strong and tough decisions.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "If we didn't have the majority, I could have said it's not a clear majority and have compulsions. The mandate helped us work for the people," he said.

    He also stated that for the last 30 years, the country had a "hung Parliament" due to which progress was affected. "But four years ago, people voted to give full majority after which the country is progressing rapidly," he said.

    The prime minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for extension of the new terminal at Surat airport in Gujarat.

    "I was asked what has been the benefit of note ban decision. You should ask it to the youth, who could buy residential homes at affordable rates after the decision. Black money used to be parked in real estate sector, but with decisions like note ban and RERA, we put a check to it," Modi said.

    He lauded the Civil Aviation Ministry's 'Udaan' (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme - a regional connectivity scheme that makes flying affordable for masses, saying it will boost development of the country's aviation sector.

    The prime minister also said that during the last four years of NDA rule, his overnment constructed 1.30 crore houses while during the previous UPA rule, 25 lakh houses were built.

