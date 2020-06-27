  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi says India is better placed other than nations fighting against COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This comment, by the Prime Minister came during his inaugural address on the occasion marking the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

    Narendra Modi

    Addressing a virtual conference, PM Modi said, "The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles."

    Earlier, the prime minister said that some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe but due to the lockdown, various initiatives taken by the government, "India is much better placed than many other nations".

    Experts claim coronavirus triggers panic attacks, depression, suicides

    PM Modi began his speech by wishing a "long life and best health" to Rev Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as "passionate about the removal of poverty" and working towards women empowerment.

    The virtual event was attended by several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad.

    Since Monday, India witnessed 80,000 fresh COVID-19 infections from across the country which took the total cases of COVID-19 to 5,08,953 on Saturday as per the figures by the Ministry of Health.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue