PM Modi says 3 COVID-19 vaccines are different stages of trials in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: There are three coronavirus vaccines being tested. They are different stages of trials, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said during his Independence Day address.

Our roadmap to bring a vaccine to all Indians in the shortest time possible is ready, the PM also added.

The PM further said that the production will begin on a large scale once we get a nod from our scientists. We will produce the vaccine in large numbers, he further said.

Make in India and also Make for the World: Prime Minister Modi

The PM also hailed the people who are in the frontline against this battle against COVID-19.

He also said that the children, who are the future of this country are present at the Red Fort today owing to the restrictions. He also recalled the contributions of the corona warriors and paid tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the pandemic.