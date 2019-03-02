PM Modi's warning to Pakistan led to release of Abhinandan: BSY

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 02: After facing flak from opposition parties and party colleagues for politicising IAF strike across the LoC, former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Hailing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, BS Yeddyurappa on Friday, said that the IAF pilot was released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan to hand him over to India without delay or face the consequences.

Addressing a party workers' meet, Yeddyurappa said the pilot "was released because a warning was issued to Pakistan by the prime minister of dire consequences if he was not released, and they promptly agreed to release him," The Indian Express reported.

Wg Cdr Abhinandan appeared at 9.10pm India time at the Wagah checkpost on the Pakistani side on Friday, accompanied by Pakistani rangers, the Indian air attache posted in the high commission in Islamabad. He was wearing civilian clothes-a dark jacket and khakhi trousers, w