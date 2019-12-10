PM Modi’s tweet on Lok Sabha polls victory crowned ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is the most retweeted and liked tweets of the year, according to Twitter.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The "Golden Tweet" - as Twitter calls it - was posted by PM Modi on May 23, 2019 and said, "सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat."

    Among hashtags, #loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtags.

    In a landslide victory, the BJP won in the Lok Sabha elections by claiming 303 seats on its own. Reportedly, This was only the second time in over three decades that a single party had claimed a majority on its own. The NDA claimed 353 seats in total.

    The Congress suffered an embarrassing rout and was wiped out in several states.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
