    PM Modi’s top aide Nripendra Misra steps down as principal secretary

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Nripendra Misra, who has been Narendra Modi's key aide for five years, has quit as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

    "Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," PM Modi tweeted.

    He said Misra had helped him not just on a personal capacity but was an important aide in the past five years.

    "After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he wrote.

    Misra was one of the first retired bureaucrats inducted into the Prime Minister's Office after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2014 national elections.

    Nripendra Misra's decision to exit the PMO is being attributed to personal reasons.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
