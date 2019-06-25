Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the Motion of Thanks, on Tuesday took a jibe at late prime minister Indira Gandhi for imposing emergency in 1975, saying that the soul of India was crushed on the night of June 25, 1975, as the party wanted to remain in power.

Here are some of the top qotes:

''This Lok Sabha election has shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable.''

"We are being slammed because we didn't put some people in jail, this is not Emergency that Government can throw anyone in jail, this is democracy and judiciary will decide on this. We let law take its course and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy; we don't believe in vendetta."

"What one of the main Congress ministers during Shah Bano case said in an interview recently is shocking, he said other Congress ministers remarked that it was not the job of the Congress to reform Muslims, 'if they want to lie in the gutter let them be' is what they said."

"On the Triple Talaq Bill, PM Modi said, Congress missed opportunities with uniform civil code and Shah Bano case, today again there is an opportunity, we have brought a bill for women empowerment; please do not link it to religion."

"So busy were they (Congress) with delusions of soaring high that they forgot to remain rooted to the ground. So busy were they 'soaring' that they thought anyone on the ground is lowly and dirty. We have no such desire to soar. We are happy grounded, rooted and with our people."

'I am not used to thinking small, I can't afford to as I have to fulfill the dreams of close to 130 crore Indian citizens.

"Who did it? Who did it? Some people asked repeatedly during the debate. Today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? We can't forget those dark days."

"There are some who feel only a handful contributed to national development. They only want to hear those few names and ignore others. You won't get anything (credit) if you are not part of a family...But we think differently ... Which party did Pranab da belongs to doesn't matter to us, what matters is his contribution to the country."

''Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was he who worked passionately on waterways and irrigation.''

"I challenge the government that was in power between 2004-2014 to show if they ever praised the work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Did they ever speak about good work of Narasimha Rao Ji? The same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh Ji in Lok Sabha in this debate."