PM Modi’s niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest civic poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Sonal Modi who had sought a ticket from the BJP to contest the Ahmedabad civic polls failed to get one, with the party citing new rules for candidates.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the elections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, but the name of Sonal Modi does not figure in the list. On Tuesday, Sonal had said that she had sought a BJP ticket from the Bodakdev ward of AMC. Sonal who is a 30 year old home maker is the daughter of PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who owns a fair price shop in the city and is also the president of the Gujarat Fair Price Shops Association.

State BJP president, C R Paatil said that the rules are the same for everybody. The Gujarat BJP recently announced that the relatives of party leaders will not be considered for tickets during the upcoming polls.

Sonal Modi however added that she had sought a ticket as a BJP worker and not as the niece of the PM.

She said that she will remain active in the party as a worker. Prahlad Modi justified his daughter's decision and said that this is not a case of nepotism and the family never used the PM's name for any benefit.