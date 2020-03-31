PM Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings to fight COVID-19

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to PM-CARES fund to fight the deadly coronavirus.

    So far, several celebrities, industrialists, sportspersons and many other leading personalities have generously contributed to the PM Cares Fund in the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

    The prime minister had recently announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

    In a series of tweets, Modi said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
