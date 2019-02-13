PM Modi's last speech in 16th LS: 'Conversations with Kharge helped stir my thought,' says PM Modi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his last speech in the 16th Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget Session on Wednesday.

In his address, PM Modi talked about some of the achievements of his government while thanking the Speaker and other members for the proceedings in the House. He expressed confidence that his government will get a second term to complete the initiatives it had taken in the last more than four years, while hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in the House.

The contentious Citizenship (amendment) Bill and the one on banning Triple Talaq are set to lapse on June 3 when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned indefinitely today.

The Budget session of the Parliament was held from January 31 to February 13. Inerim Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim Budget on February 1.

PM Modi's speech highlights:

PM says, "Mein pehli baar yahan aya, bahut si cheezein jaanne ko mili. Pehli baar mujhe pata chala ki gale milne aur gale padne mein kya antar hai. Pehli baar dekh raha hun ki sadan mein aankhon se gustakhiyaan hoti hain." There have been confrontations with Mallikarjun Kharge. I wish he was not having a bad throat today. Conversations with him helped me stir my thought process: PM Modi On all of the lawmakers, we were blamed that we decide our own remuneration. This time, we made sure that transparency was brought in. Lawmakers are not the sole decision makers when it comes to their remuneration. We have been freed of the criticism: PM Modi Iss sadan ne 1400 se zada kanoon khatam bhi kare hain, ek jungle jaisa ban gaya tha kanoonon ka. Yeh shubh shuruwat hui hai, bahut karna abhi baaki hai...aur uske liye Mulayam ji ne ashirwaad diya hi hai. This House passed the laws to fight the menace of black money and corruption. This House also passed the GST bill. 219 Bills were tabled in last five years. This government introduced stringent laws to combat black money and corruption: PM Modi It was my first time as a Member of Parliament when I was elected in 2014. Most number of women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. It's a matter of pride, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha: The world today is discussing the issue of global warming and India has made an effort for the formation of the International Solar Alliance to combat this problem We will be proud of this 16th Lok Sabha, as it saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. 44 first time women MPs were time elected to the Lok Sabha. The country’s self-confidence is at an all time high. I think this is a very good sign because such confidence gives boost to development 3 dashak ke baad ek purn bahumat wali sarkaar bani aur azaadi ke baad pehli baar Congress gotra ki nahi hai aisi sarkaar bani hai. Congress gotra nahi aisi milijuli pehli sarkaar Atal ji ki thi aur aisi purn bahumat wali sarkaar 2014 mein bani