PM Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 02: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of PM Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that PM Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

"PM @narendramodi ji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times," he said.

Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people's trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction have risen drastically, he added.

"This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians," Nadda said. According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.