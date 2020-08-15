PM Modi's govt to take up Project Lion, Dolphin to give a push to biodiversity

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will now take up Project Lion and Project Dolphin in mission mode to give a push to biodiversity.

In his speech on the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "After successful implementation of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, we will now take Project Lion and Project Dolphin in mission mode to give a push to biodiversity."

Earlier, on the occasion of Global Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released "Status of Tigers, Co-predators and Prey in India, 2018", or the Fourth All India Tiger Estimation report. The 656-page report, which was due for release in September 2019, estimated that the population of tigers in India is at 2,967, that is, 80 per cent of the global population.

Independence Day 2020: India has the willpower to lead the world, says PM Modi

It has assessed the status of tigers across India in terms of spatial occupancy and density of individual populations. The report also states that India does the world's largest camera trap survey of wildlife.

"India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's pagdis: Modi keeps 'safa' culture alive for 74th Independence Day 2020

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that several big companies of the world are turning to India and the will have to go ahead with the mantra of Make in India as well as Make for World.

PM Modi started his speech by paying his homage to all those who have laid their lives down in the line of duty, members of the armed forces and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi's 74th Independence Day speech highlights: Covid not an obstacle to hamper self-reliant India

The Prime Minister also pointed to the absence of the hundreds of school children who sit in front of the dais every year. He said the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the celebrations as he also acknowledged the corona warriors and all those who have succumbed to the viral disease.

More than 4,000 security personnel stood guard at the Red Fort in adherence with social distancing norms. There was heavy security deployment along the route taken by the Prime Minister to reach Red Fort as well.