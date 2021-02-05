Nails, barricade should be put up at China border not against farmers: BSP MP

PM Modi’s brother vows to fight for justice of his supporter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Sultanpur, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi on Thursday met the family members of one of his supporters, arrested for unauthorised use of the political dignitaries' posters for the publicity of the PM's brother's visit here.

The prime minister's brother met his supporter Jitendra Tiwari's family members and vowed to fight for justice to him, saying the law is one and same for one and all, be it the prime minister or a common man.

Prahlad Modi met Tiwari's family members at the venue of his scheduled programme at Guptarganj Madhavpur village under Kudebhaar police station area in the district.

Tiwari was arrested from near Vikas Bhavan on the complaint of the district social welfare officer, accusing him of putting up the posters of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his car in an unauthorised manner. Tiwari is presently in judicial custody.

After hearing of Tiwari's arrest on landing at Lucknow airport, Prahlad Modi had sat on a brief dharna at the airport, resenting that the police had stopped his supporters to reach there to receive him. Police, however, had denied the allegation.