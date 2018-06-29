English
How much did PM Modi's 41 foreign trips in 4 years cost?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 355 crore on 41 trips to over 50 countries, in his 4 years in office, according to Right to Information (RTI) response by the PMO.

    The 41 trips covering 50 countries came at a total cost of Rs 355 crore, according to a report by The New Indian Express that cites a reply by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted by activist Bhimappa Gadad.

    The highest amount was spent on his nine-day tour of France, Germany and Canada between April 9 and 15, 2015. It costed the exchequer Rs 31.25 crore. The trip included key decisions such as purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, push for 'Make in India' and agreements on cybersecurity and transportation.

    PM Modi's least expensive trip was to Bhutan on June 15 and 16, 2014, which costed Rs 2.45 crore. Incidentally, it was the prime minister's first foreign trip in official capacity. He was abroad for a cumulative 165 days, the report said.

    The RTI reply says Modi made 41 trips as the Prime Minister, the website says that his recent China visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was his 42nd foreign visit.

    However, the PMO website - pmindia.gov.in - itself provides the "Expenses incurred on Chartered Flight" on PM Modi's every trip except in the cases where he used Indian Air Force's Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) aircraft.

    The website provides information till his Switzerland visit which he made on 22-23 January earlier this year. Rs 13,20,83,000 was spent on this trip.

    Earlier, national carrier Air India had denied information on the expense incurred on Modi's trips citing an instruction from the PMO to not share information related to the Prime Minister's foreign visits. The Chief Information Commission had directed Air India to disclose complete records related to bills raised for the foreign visits.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
