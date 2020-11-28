PM Modi reviews Covid19 vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.

Wearing a PPE kit, Modi reviewed the vaccine development process at the Zydus Cadila research centre in Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad. After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from Delhi shortly after 9 am, Modi flew to the Zydus Cadila plant and held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company, an official said.

Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for the airport, from where will fly to Hyderabad. Zydus Cadila has announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. In Hyderabad, Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station, Modi will reach Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley at 1.30 pm. The facility is around 50 km from Hyderabad. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials. After his hour-long visit to the facility, the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister will reach Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm, an official said. Modi's hour-long visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, he said. The PM will fly back to Delhi in the evening, the official said.