PM Modi reviews power sector; Urges for state-specific solutions

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need to enhance consumer satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency and improving financial sustainability of the power sector. Reviewing the work of Power, and New and Renewable Energy ministries, PM Modi pointed out that the problems in the power sector, especially of electricity distribution segment, vary across regions and states.

"Instead of looking for a one-size-fits-all solution, the ministry should put in place state-specific solutions to incentivise each state to improve its performance," an official statement issued on Thursday said. During the review, policy initiatives including revised tariff policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to redress the problems afflicting the power sector were also discussed.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need to enhance consumer satisfaction, while increasing operational efficiency and improving financial sustainability of the power sector, the statement read.

PM Modi advised the Power Ministry to ensure that the DISCOMs (distribution companies) publish their performance parameters periodically so that the people know how their provider fares in comparison to the peers. He also emphasised that equipment used in power sector be made in India.

Regarding New and Renewable Energy, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need for a holistic approach for entire supply chain of the agriculture sector, ranging from solar water pumps to decentralised solar cold storage. He also pitched for innovative model for rooftop solar energy.

He said every state should have at least one city (either the capital city or any renowned tourist destination) which is fully solar powered using rooftop solar power generation. Emphasis was also made on ecosystem development for manufacturing of ingots, wafers, cells and modules in India, which would also help generate employment in addition to various other advantages.

PM Modi also felt that the plan for carbon neutral Ladakh should be expedited. The Prime Minister also batted for drinking water supply in coastal areas by harnessing solar and wind energy, the statement said.