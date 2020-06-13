  • search
    PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to Covid-19 pandemic.

    The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic. He also took stock of situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.

    Narendra Modi
    The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Health Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR and other related conveyance of the Empowered Groups.

    As Covid-19 cases soar, PM Modi to hold fresh talks with chief ministers on June 16 and 17

    Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

    India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases. It has now become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with a caseload of 3,08,993, according to coronavirus statistics website Worldometer.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 18:52 [IST]
