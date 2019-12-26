PM Modi reply ‘Most Welcome’ to Twitter user who calls ‘PM’s photo meme-worthy’

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleasantly surprised his Twitter followers after he 'welcomed' a user who had tweeted that the photo of the PM viewing the solar eclipse is becoming a meme on Thursday.

A Twitterati, Gappistan Radia wrote, "This is becoming a meme," on a picture of PM Modi where he is seen wearing dark glasses and is looking above in the sky.

Replying on that the PM retweeted saying, "Most welcome....enjoy :)."

Here is how PM Modi watched Solar Eclipse 2019

The tweet by the PM received over 17,000 likes and more than 4,000 RTs in less than half an hour. In few minutes Twitter user tweeted "Wait what".

On Thursday the Prime Minister had tweeted a few of his pictures witnessing the last Solar eclipse of the decade. He also wrote that like several Indians, he too was enthusiastic about the Solar Eclipse.

PM wrote, "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts."

The final solar eclipse of the decade was witnessed in several parts of the country.

The eclipse began around 8:17 am on Thursday was witnessed in Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.